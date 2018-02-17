Fairfield beats Quinnipiac 102-98 in 2OT; Tyler Nelson sets scoring record

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Nelson scored 32 points, becoming Fairfield’s all-time scoring leader, and the Stags beat Quinnipiac 102-98 in double overtime Saturday, despite a career-high 40 points by Rich Kelly.

Ferron Flavors Jr. made a floater for a 99-98 Fairfield lead. Jesus Cruz knocked the ball away from Kelly at midcourt, Nelson grabbed it and scored with nine seconds left. Kelly was fouled, missed the first free throw and intentionally missed the second but Jonathan Kasibabu got the defensive rebound and added a final free throw.

Quinnipiac’s Cameron Young, who had made his five previous free throws, hit only the last of three to tie it with nine seconds remaining in the first overtime, and Kelly hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 remaining in regulation for a tie after the Bobcats blew a 16-point second-half lead.

Nelson made six of Fairfield’s 3-pointers in passing Tony George (1983-86) as the Stags’ top scorer with 2,032 points. Kasibabu had career highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds with Flavors adding 19 points and Cruz 10 for Fairfield (12-15, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Kelly made seven of his team’s 14 3-pointers with Young adding a career-tying 31 points for the Bobcats (10-18, 7-9).