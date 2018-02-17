Flu shot clinics planned in 3 Connecticut communities

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several Connecticut communities are holding another round of flu vaccine clinics.

The Department of Public Health says local health department and districts are offering free or low-cost clinics on Saturday in Clinton, Coventry and Guilford.

Related Content: Blumenthal to call for $1B for flu vaccine development

Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says the peak of flu season is still weeks away and it’s not too late to get a flu shot. He says he strongly recommends people who are not yet vaccinated to visit one of the clinics on Saturday or contact their health care provider.

The agency urges residents over age 6 months to get vaccinated.

Related Content: Flu now blamed for 84 child deaths this season, CDC says

Health officials say Connecticut has seen 77 flu-related deaths this season, the highest number in five years. Fourteen of those deaths were reported during the week ending February 3.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s