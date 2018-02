In the latest edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast, the fellas discuss the hiring of Frank Reich in Indianapolis and break down the needs for the teams in the NFC East.

What do the Eagles, Giants, Cowboys and Redskins need to do in the draft and free agency? Listen below as Chris Rzasa and Dan Zumpano talk about all of that, and more.

Just click the play button on the player below to listen, and get more football into your life.