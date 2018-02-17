Local state of emergency lifted in Kent

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in Kent can breathe a little easier now that a local state of emergency due to an ice jam has been lifted.

State Representative Brian Ohler announced on Saturday afternoon that warmer temperatures and rain allowed the water in the Housatonic River to loosen the ice jam to the point where it moved out of town.

Kent First Selectman Bruce Adams made the decision to end the local state of emergency 33 days after it was enacted.

In a statement on Facebook, Rep. Ohler thanked those who worked on the incident for more than a month. He wrote, in part:

On behalf of the Incident Command Team, we’d like to offer our sincerest thanks and appreciation to our area first responders, volunteers, and local businesses who dedicated so much of their time and effort to this incident. To the residents of Kent, we thank you for your continued patience and understanding over the past 33 days. The size of the ice jam and the length of time that it decided to take up residency in town was certainly out of the norm. Together, in collaboration with many local and state agencies, we weathered the storm and prepared for the worst. Thankfully, there are no injuries or fatalities to report.”

Rep. Ohler asked residents with further questions to direct them to First Selectman Adams.