Man stabbed in chest in New London parking lot

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in a parking lot on Crystal Avenue in New London.

Police found the man with a stab wound in his upper chest. The area was immediately secured and the victim was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Police canvassed the area and conducted interviews. Detectives responded to process the scene and collect evidence.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Communications Center at [ ]860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411). ‎