Mercy rolls past Sheehan in SCC playoffs

(WTNH)–Top seed Mercy routed Sheehan, the No. 8 seed, in the Southern Connecticut Conference girls’ basketball playoffs on Saturday.

We picked up our highlights in the second half, already a big lead for the Tigers.

Bella Santoro adds to it with a good drive to the basket. She gets the hoop and the foul, and hits the free throw.

Mercy would hit from the outside as well, working the ball around to Alexia Leion. Her high arching shot goes in.

The Tigers win big, by the final score of 72-37.

They advance to play Hamden in the semifinals on Monday night.

