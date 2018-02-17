3 injured after pickup truck crashes into Danbury home

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are recovering from injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a home in Danbury on Saturday morning.

Around 4:00 a.m., Danbury police received a report of a vehicle into a house with possible entrapment near West Wooster Street and Garfield Avenue

The crash injured the driver and the two occupants who were transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to officials, all injuries appeared to be minor.

Crews from the Danbury Fire Department and building officials remained on scene to assist in the clean up and confirm stability of the structure. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the building’s occupants due to the damage.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

