Police: Child taken from hospital by biological mother safely located

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A child who police say was taken from a hospital by her biological mother has been found.

3-year-old Zaniyah Bullette was found in a New London home on Bristol Street on Friday night.

Officials say the child’s mother, 29-year-old India Quinones was also located at this residence.

According to police, on Wednesday, officers responded to Lawrence+Memorial Hospital following a report that Bullette, who was a patient there, had been taken.

Authorities say Quinones took the child despite not having parental custody and a medical hold being placed on the girl.

The State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families responded to the scene on Friday and took custody of Bullette.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and say potential criminal charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0.