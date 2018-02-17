Small number of flights cancelled, delayed at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–Bradley International Airport remains open amid Saturday night’s winter storm, though officials said they are monitoring conditions.

Some airlines have already started adjusting their schedules, and as a result a small number of Saturday evening’s arriving and departing flights were cancelled or delayed.

Bradley is advising passengers who were scheduled to travel Saturday or Sunday morning to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.