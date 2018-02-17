Dangerous conditions on roads throughout state

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The heavy, wet snow falling Saturday night made for dangerous conditions on the roads. Cities and towns across the state were monitoring the situation closely.

Road conditions were dangerous in many areas.

“We’ve got some work to do. Getting streets passable, and safe, and our goal is going to be, people want to go to religious service tomorrow, we want them to get there safely,” said Rick Fontana, head of Emergency Operations in New Haven.

North Haven police tweeted the following picture of a one-car crash at Maple Avenue and Bailey Road:

Safety was also a concern for people at ShopRite in East Haven. People were stocking up for the storm, concerned about what conditions would be like on Sunday. That’s why they came out on Saturday.

“I’d rather [not drive] if I don’t have to, and that’s why I’m out today,” said one shopper. “Hopefully I don’t, and hopefully we just get some snow and no ice.”

