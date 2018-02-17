Southbury residents take to streets for anti-gun violence rally

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A rally was held in Southbury on Saturday to bring awareness to gun violence in the United States.

People lined one of the main roads in the town, holding up signs, getting the attention of all of the cars passing by. Some of those people told News 8 that they want to know how the shooter in Florida was allowed to purchase a gun with his mental health history.

“There are so many guns in our country. They are so easy to access and they are taking a huge toll not only on the victims that die but their families, their communities and all of us, because we’re all Americans and we care about everybody.”

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League released a statement earlier this week saying that numerous existing laws were broken in the mass shooting in Florida, and claiming that adding more laws will not stop a deranged person from killing.

