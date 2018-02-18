$50M Springfield sewer project to benefit Connecticut River

The Connecticut River in Haddam, Conn. (Photo: WTNH)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has qualified for a $50 million low-interest loan that could help the Connecticut River run cleaner.

The money, in the form of loans at 2 percent interest, will be used to upgrade sewer facilities and dramatically reduce occasional raw outflows into the river.

Commission spokeswoman Jaimye Bartak tells The Republican newspaper (http://bit.ly/2FdrAE7) that the Springfield project will involve building a new pump station and two new sewer mains under the river.

When the project comes online, it will mark a milestone in reducing the city’s combined sewer outflows. The combined outflows are from old pipes built to carry stormwater and sewage. During heavy rains, the pipes overflow and raw sewage can pour into the river.

The money comes from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust.

