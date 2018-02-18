Capitol Report: Connecticut Dreamers meet at State Capitol, push for institutional aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut Dreamers headed to the State Capitol last week.

They gathered together in their fight for access to institutional aid at Connecticut’s state colleges and universities.

This is a pool of money they pay into with their tuition, but are unable to use.

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis has been covering this story for months and joined the show to discuss this topic.

Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.

