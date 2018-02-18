Capitol Report: Florida school shooting hits close to home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The deadly school shooting in Florida last week hit home in Connecticut.

In the more than five years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, little has changed on gun control.

With voices calling out on both sides of the aisle, the latest mass shooting is pushing state leaders to their breaking point.

Meanwhile, the pro-gun lobby is not happy that the Second Amendment is being targeted for this incident.

Watch the video above for more on this controversial topic.