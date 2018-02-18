Capitol Report: Ganim marries sloths at Beardsley Zoo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Sloths. They are lazy, adorable, and, when it comes to “gettin’ jiggy with it,” it appears they like to take their sweet time.

Now, the folks at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport are trying a number of tricks to get their pair of sloths to close the deal.

To help out, the zoo enlisted the services of Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who is also a justice of peace.

Click on the video above to watch the mayor set the mood.

