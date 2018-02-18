Capitol Report: Opponents of marijuana legalization make case at State Capitol

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The issue of legalizing recreational marijuana does not appear to be going away anytime soon.

There is broad support on the issue statewide.

Related Content: Marijuana legalization debate continues at State Capitol

Last Thursday, however, opponents headed to the State Capitol to continue to make their case against legalization.

Among other reasons against legalization, those opposed stated that legalizing marijuana would not bring in the revenue to the state that proponents are promising.

The panel discusses this topic in the above video.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s