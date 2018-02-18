HuskyTHON dance marathon raises over $1 million for CCMC

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn students spent the day dancing for a cause, while making a lot of money for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The HuskyTHON Dance Marathon saw students dance starting on Saturday night for 18 straight hours with families from CCMC. About 3,000 students took part this year.

The event raised more than $1 million this year,

Last year, they raised more than $836,000.

