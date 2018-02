(WTNH)- An indoor golf tournament held by the Milford Rape Crisis Center take place on Friday, Feb. 23rd.

Jillian Soto and Tony Vitti came to Good Morning Connecticut on Sunday to explain what the 15th annual indoor golf classic is all about.

The golf classic will also feature a reception, contest and live auctions.

The mission of the Milford Rape Crisis Center is to eliminate violence and sexual assault through education and prevention, and to empower victims to regain control of their lives.