Lab to forfeit $1M for unnecessary urine drug screens

By Published:

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts-based laboratory will forfeit more than $1 million to settle claims it billed for medically unnecessary urine drug screens.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Southbridge-based Precision Testing Laboratories, Inc. and owner David Fromm, of Hull, agreed to make a payment of more than $400,000 as part of the Massachusetts settlement.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said the lab will forfeit nearly $657,000 as part of the Connecticut settlement.

The company will also be barred from participating in each state’s Medicaid program for 10 years as part of the deal announced Friday.

Healey said Precision Testing Laboratories billed for expensive urine drug tests as a routine, medically unnecessary supplement to less expensive urine drug screens.

Precision Testing Laboratories did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s