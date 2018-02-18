Lab to forfeit $1M for unnecessary urine drug screens

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts-based laboratory will forfeit more than $1 million to settle claims it billed for medically unnecessary urine drug screens.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Southbridge-based Precision Testing Laboratories, Inc. and owner David Fromm, of Hull, agreed to make a payment of more than $400,000 as part of the Massachusetts settlement.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said the lab will forfeit nearly $657,000 as part of the Connecticut settlement.

The company will also be barred from participating in each state’s Medicaid program for 10 years as part of the deal announced Friday.

Healey said Precision Testing Laboratories billed for expensive urine drug tests as a routine, medically unnecessary supplement to less expensive urine drug screens.

Precision Testing Laboratories did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.