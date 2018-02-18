Legislators seek to hear from black, Latino communities

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Connecticut lawmakers is seeking input from the black and Latino communities about issues they’d like to see the General Assembly address.

The Black and Puerto Rican Caucus has scheduled a public forum on Tuesday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. The meeting is expected to run from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Reps. Christopher Rosario of Bridgeport and Brandon McGee of Hartford — the chairman and vice chairman of the caucus — say they the forum is a “good opportunity for our constituents to come forward with their concerns.”

Both Democratic lawmakers say the ideas and concerns voiced at the public forum will help the caucus shape the legislative priorities they will try to push forward.