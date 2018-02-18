Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is recovering after being the victim of a shooting in Hartford.

According to Hartford police, a 43-year-old man was shot in the torso in the area of Albany Avenue and Adams Street on Sunday morning.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, has been arrested 50 previous times in Hartford.

Authorities say he is in critical but stable condition.

It is not known at this time if police have any suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

