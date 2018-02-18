Photos: Quick-moving snowstorm creates gorgeous scenes across Connecticut

Related Coverage Today’s CT forecast

(WTNH) — A quick-moving snowstorm overnight from Saturday into Sunday created a beautiful, wintry setting across the state.

Our viewers sent in some wonderful Report-It photos showing what the snow created around Connecticut.

A fresh coat of powder blanketed trees and created fun conditions to play in for animals and people alike.

Did you take a cool photo of the snow? Click here to send it to us and it may be featured in our gallery!

Quick-moving snowstorm creates gorgeous scenes across Connecticut View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Branford center had a coating on Saturday night! (Report-It/Elizabeth Migiliaro) It was a winter wonderland on Saturday night in Wilton! (Report-It/Morgan Napier) This tree in Milford was covered in snow by 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Report-It/Susan Sawyer) The snow began piling up in Fairfield on Saturday night! (Report-It/Stephanie Rival) Darleen saw a hefty amount of snow in Shelton by Saturday night! (Report-It/Darleen) This snow-covered tree was a beautiful sight on Saturday night! (Report-It/Mickey Hebert) This viewer measured around four inches of snow in East Haven! (Report-It/Donovin Gianfredi) Waterbury already had six inches of snow just after midnight on Sunday! (Report-It/Rupert) This Burlington resident measured almost six inches of snow! (Report-It/Donovin Gianfredi) Kage is dressed and ready to go for an early morning walk! (Report-It/Maria) The flag in front of Sharon's home was looking patriotic and wintry ahead of President's Day! (Report-It/Sharon) This Middletown backyard saw plenty of powder! (Report-It/Yvonne) Bob sent us a stunning shot from a drone above North Guilford! (Report-It/Bob O'Donnell) Rick sent in this great shot of the sun peaking through the trees! (Report-It/Rick) Karen sent us this absolutely gorgeous shot on Sunday morning! (Report-It/Karen) Lauren sent in this beautiful shot of the sunrise in Milford! (Report-It/Lauren) This pup was having a blast in the snow! (Report-It/Michelle) These viewers got enough snow in Montville to make a snow mermaid! (Report-It/Maxine Yuchniuk) The snow gave these bird houses a coating in Branford! (Report-It/Barbara Romblad) Don't let your eyes fool you! These aren't clouds! (Report-It/Tanya) Jenna said she didn't mind the snow since she wasn't leaving the house today! (Report-It/Jenna O'Loughlin) This Shelton backyard is looking wintry and patriotic ahead of President's Day! (Report-It/Lori) Mark in Madison captured this lovely shot of trees coated with snow! (Report-It/Mark Cooking on the grill may need to wait a couple of days! (Jim Roberts/Report-It) This home saw a healthy coating of snow by daybreak! (Report-It/Mickey Hebert) The snow created a winter wonderland in Joann's backyard! (Report-It/Joann) What a beautiful shot from this backyard! (Report-It/Diane Petrunia) A viewer spotted this deer in her backyard after the snow! (Report-It/Stacie Lambert) Ozzy the Austrailian Shepherd checked the snow total! (Report-It/Mikki) Hamden was looking very pretty the morning after the snowfall! (Report-It/Marvin) Seymour got a healthy coating of snowfall! (Report-It/Kathi) Michelle sent us a wonderful shot of Malleys Pond in Guilford! (Report-It/Michelle) Amy took this lovely shot of some trees coated with snow! (Report-It/Amy Gagliardi) Dollie took this pretty shot on Sunday morning! (Report-It/Dollie Ray) Kirst and Calvin are loving the snow! (Report-It/Kim Mastroianni) Luna is having a blast in the snow in East Haven! (Report-It/Margaret Caggiano) Abby loves to eat the fresh snow! (Report-It/JoanGuisto) The Quinnipiac River got a fresh coating of ice and snow! (Report-It/Gabe) Sam sent us this pretty shot of the backyard! (Report-It/Same Iossa) This Yankees fan sent us his measurement of the snow in Fairfield. Believe it or now, Spring Training is almost here! (Report-It/John Aquino) This horse is having a fantastic time in the snow in Woodbridge! (Report-It/Ashley Williams) William in New London built his first snowman! (Photo: Report-It/Nicole) Falcon is enjoying a snowy walk in Eastford! (Report-It/Denise Jolin) Check out this winter wonderland in Jewett City! (Report-It/Heather Bracewell) Raelyn from Southington was all smiles for her first time in the snow! (Report-It/Christine) Don had a great time building Mr. Snowey with his granddaughter! (Report-It/Don Sherwood) Liam from Shelton made a giant snowman! (Report-It/Tiffany)