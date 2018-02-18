Snow cleanup made easier by warmer temperatures Sunday

Published:

(WTNH)–Much of the snow on the roads and highways has melted since Saturday’s snowstorm, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday morning. People were out with the snowblowers and shovels, clearing it all.

The snow was wet and heavy, but once those temperatures got above freezing, it certainly made things easier.

“I got a snowblower so it’s a little easier, but I hope this is the last one. I’m looking forward to the 60 degrees mid-week,” said one man cleaning up.

Some cities and towns still have parking bans in effect.

