West Haven police warn of phone scam

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are warning residents of yet another phone scam.

According to police, the suspect calls claiming that the potential victim’s teenage driver struck the caller’s vehicle. The caller then says if money is provided, the teen will not be harmed.

Authorities say the suspect will create sounds in the background that mimics the victim’s child calling for help.

Related Content: Local, terrorizing phone calls under investigation

Officials say the suspect will follow this up by instructing the potential victim to go to the bank and to bring money to a specific location.

If you receive this kind of call, police say to first contact your child to make sure they are okay. Then, follow that up with a call to police and try to provide the suspect’s phone number, if possible.

Related Content: Neighbors receiving terrorizing phone calls, threatening loved ones

Officers also say to never meet anyone for the exchange of money.