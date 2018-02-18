West Haven police warn of phone scam

By Published: Updated:
Image: Big Stock

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are warning residents of yet another phone scam.

According to police, the suspect calls claiming that the potential victim’s teenage driver struck the caller’s vehicle. The caller then says if money is provided, the teen will not be harmed.

Authorities say the suspect will create sounds in the background that mimics the victim’s child calling for help.

Related Content: Local, terrorizing phone calls under investigation

Officials say the suspect will follow this up by instructing the potential victim to go to the bank and to bring money to a specific location.

If you receive this kind of call, police say to first contact your child to make sure they are okay. Then, follow that up with a call to police and try to provide the suspect’s phone number, if possible.

Related Content: Neighbors receiving terrorizing phone calls, threatening loved ones

Officers also say to never meet anyone for the exchange of money.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s