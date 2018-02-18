Crews work to restore power to Connecticut residents following overnight snowstorm

By Published: Updated:
Utility poles and power lines (file).

(WTNH) — Some people in Connecticut may be waking up in the dark on Sunday morning.

According to Eversource, there thousands of customers who lost power at times during the storm.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

Eversource says because of the heavy snow, there are trees and wires down in parts of the state.

Traffic: Check in on Connecticut’s roadways

Across the state, around 3,000 homes were without power as of 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. By 10:00 a.m., that number had dropped to around 1,300.

There is no estimated time as to when the power will turn back on.

Check out our list of helpful links below if you lose power:

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s