Crews work to restore power to Connecticut residents following overnight snowstorm

(WTNH) — Some people in Connecticut may be waking up in the dark on Sunday morning.

According to Eversource, there thousands of customers who lost power at times during the storm.

Eversource says because of the heavy snow, there are trees and wires down in parts of the state.

Across the state, around 3,000 homes were without power as of 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. By 10:00 a.m., that number had dropped to around 1,300.

There is no estimated time as to when the power will turn back on.

