13-year-old arrested after post shows him holding gun

By Published: Updated:

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — A 13-year-old Connecticut boy has been arrested after police say he posted a photo of himself holding a handgun in a group text on social media.

Trumbull Police announced the arrest Sunday, a day after he made the posting.

They say a parent of one of the other students alerted them to the post after they saw it on their child’s cell phone.

Police say they determined there was no threat to the public. They say it turns out he was holding a BB gun and had cropped out the gun’s red tip when he took the picture.

The boy, who was not identified by police, was charged with disorderly conduct and was scheduled to appear in court March 3.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s