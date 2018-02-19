8 Minute Meals: Eggs in Purgatory

(WTNH) — Chef Bill Marinelli makes a traditional cheesy egg dish perfect for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

Cheesy Eggs in Purgatory – Serves 2

What you need:

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil + 1 tablespoon

2 cloves of fresh peeled thinly sliced garlic

Heaping tsp of crushed red pepper flakes

28 oz can of peeled crushed San Marzano tomatoes

Approximately 1/2 cup fresh or melting mozzarella cheese

4 large eggs

Freshly grated parmesan cheese

Tableside black pepper

Fresh parsley for garnish

Your favorite Italian bread

How to make it:

In a medium size fry pan or casserole, heat the 1/3 cup olive oil, garlic, and red pepper over medium heat until sizzling and just beginning to brown.

Add crushed tomatoes and season with salt and a pinch of sugar.

Continue to cook tomatoes for about 20 minutes stirring occasionally.

Add mozzarella and crack whole fresh eggs into tomato mixture.

Cover pan and cook until eggs are cooked to your liking.

When eggs are cooked, add the parmesan cheese, drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.

Garnish with parsley and black pepper if you like.

Serve with your favorite Italian bread.