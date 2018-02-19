8 Minute Meals: zero-waste salad

(WTNH) — Zero-Waste Vegan Chef Max La Manna puts a salad together that puts the odds and ends in your refrigerator to good use.

Max La Manna says many people throw away food too soon. Most of the time, it’s because people are worried it has gone bad, and are not sure what to make with it.

Max explains that life of certain foods can go slightly beyond their expiration date. Perishable foods like vegetables are expensive, so consumers want to get the most out of them.

In this no-waste salad, Max combined kale, red cabbage, peppers, carrots, celery, cucumbers, Brussels sprouts, and other veggies he had in the back of his fridge. He topped it off with the last bit of olive oil left in the bottle and lemon juice. To give it a little extra bite, add some fresh dill.