Bridgeport police seek suspects in Wood Avenue shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Wood Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

It is not known if anyone was hurt during the shooting.

Officials did not say what may have led up to the incident.

If you have any information on the incident or on the suspects, you are asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-581-5241.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 203-576-TIPS.