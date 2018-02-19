Car crashes into Hartford Hospital emergency department entrance

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car caused minor damage after it crashed into the entrance to Hartford Hospital’s emergency department.

Hospital officials say at 7:40 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle struck the building.

There have been no injuries reported to the operator or to bystanders.

Officials have not said what caused the operator to crash the vehicle.

Hartford Hospital thanked crews who responded to the scene. In a statement, the hospital said, in part:

We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Emergency Department staff, our Public Safety officers, our Facilities team, and our local authorities who ensured the situation was well managed and under control. Unexpected events like this can and do occur, but as always, the safety of our employees and patients is our number one priority.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s