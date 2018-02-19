Car crashes into Hartford Hospital emergency department entrance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car caused minor damage after it crashed into the entrance to Hartford Hospital’s emergency department.

Hospital officials say at 7:40 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle struck the building.

There have been no injuries reported to the operator or to bystanders.

Officials have not said what caused the operator to crash the vehicle.

Hartford Hospital thanked crews who responded to the scene. In a statement, the hospital said, in part:

We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Emergency Department staff, our Public Safety officers, our Facilities team, and our local authorities who ensured the situation was well managed and under control. Unexpected events like this can and do occur, but as always, the safety of our employees and patients is our number one priority.”