Chesapeake Man Walks Across 120 Feet of Lego Bricks for Charity

(WAVY)– Russell Cassevah of Chesapeake might be going in the history books. This weekend he attempted to break the Guinness World Record for longest barefoot Lego brick walk.

Cassevah walked across a 120 foot long Lego brick pathway at Chesapeake Montessori School. He did it to bring awareness and raise funds for FairyBricks. FairyBricks is a charity that donates Lego sets to hospitalized children.

In November, FairyBricks had 2,000 Lego sets stolen from one of their delivery vans in the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, family and friends cheered Cassevah as he made the treacherous walk. The current world record is 85 feet. He decided to take it up a notch by adding on 35 feet.

According to Guinness Book of World Records guidelines, there had to be a podiatrist on site to inspect his feet before and afterwards.

Cassevah will submit the video to Guinness for review.

He hoped this feat will get more people to donate to FairyBricks. Visit Brainy Bricks Nation if you would like to contribute to the fundraiser.

Their goal is to raise $10,000 by January 31.