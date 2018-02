NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in New Haven were called to a blaze on Monday night.

Officials battled a house fire on Redfield Street around 10:00 p.m.

At this time, it is not known how the fire started.

Authorities did not say if anyone was hurt during the blaze.

Officials did not say how the fire started.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.