Dealing with your child’s changing sleeping patterns

(WTNH) — While some children sleep through the night, allowing their parents to get plenty of rest, other parents may not be so lucky. Parenting coach Chrissy Khachane talks about a number of factors that will determine a child’s sleeping patterns.

At birth an infants sleep cycle occurs in 45 minutes increments. This changes as infants gain weight and cognitively mature and the sleep cycle will evolve into a longer (more adult-like) cycle between the ages of four to six months. Babies have growth spurts, get teeth, experience separation anxiety, and this all affects sleep. Parenting an infant or toddler seems like an endless transition from one milestone to another and with each comes the possibility of sleep changes. Sticking to your sleep routine and remaining as consistent as possible is the best way to navigate these challenging, yet completely normal, events. Trust your instincts as a parent, read your child’s cues, and remain dedicated to your routine with a mindful eye on “this too will pass.”

Parenting an infant or toddler seems like an endless transition from one milestone to another and with each comes the possibility of sleep changes. Sticking to your sleep routine and remaining as consistent as possible is the best way to navigate these challenging, yet completely normal, events. Trust your instincts as a parent, read your child's cues, and remain dedicated to your routine with a mindful eye on "this too will pass." More sleep equals more sleep. An overtired child will have a harder time falling asleep and will have a more disruptive sleep period. The best way to maintain a healthy sleep routine is to identify consistent nap and bedtime routines for your child. If a child misses a nap due to an activity or poor sleep then push the next sleep period (nap or bedtime) slightly earlier in order to adjust for being overtired.

Chrissy recognizes a few myths about childhood sleeping patterns:

If you check on your child you will create a night waking habit. Children get sick and cognitive changes occur (such as experiencing dreams/nightmares). Parents need to check on their child and attend to their needs at night for a variety of reasons. While some bad habits can come from repeat night visits over a long duration of time remember to utilize the same strategies you have used in the past to fade away from night wakings.

Children get sick and cognitive changes occur (such as experiencing dreams/nightmares). Parents need to check on their child and attend to their needs at night for a variety of reasons. While some bad habits can come from repeat night visits over a long duration of time remember to utilize the same strategies you have used in the past to fade away from night wakings. Sleep regressions do occur, but the likely flaw is in the terminology for children will experience changes in their sleep patterns just as adults experience the same for similar reasons (stress, over tiredness, environmental changes, etc.). However, this is not a form of regression but a more permanent change in their overall development. Reconsidering how we define these sleep adjustments will help parents understand that these situations are completely normal. Hopefully the adjustment period will be short-lived and everyone will return to their regular sleep soon.