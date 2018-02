NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Transportation is holding a hearing on increasing fares for buses, railroads, and transportation services for the disabled.

The DOT is also proposing some service reductions to the New Haven, New Cannan, Danbury and Waterbury Metro-North lines.

If the proposal is approved, rail fare would go up 21 percent by the year 2021 and bus fare would go up about 25 cents.

The hearing is set to take place on Tuesday in New Haven starting at 5 p.m.