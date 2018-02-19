Got slime? Fairfield tween is creating fun and breaking records with the gooey substance

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids are embarking on winter break. You might want a project that promotes bonding and creativity. A Fairfield tween has invented some prime slime and she’s sharing her creation with the world.

At 12-years-old, Madison Greenspan is already the Queen of Slime.

“I always thought there was one thing you could do – just borax and glue – but now you can add so many different things,” she says.

This slime story started when Maddie ran out of supplies and decided to create her own. Maddie Rae’s Slime Glue was born, followed by other items, sold in stores and online.

“I never thought it would get this big and we’d have so many products out,” she says.

But the prime slime moment took place in New York in November, when Maddie won the Guinness World Record for the largest slime ever.

“We had to beat the record of 11,000 pounds,” she says with a big smile. “It was really cool, it was awesome. We had a giant pit of slime, everyone got in it. We beat the record by 3000 pounds.”

Messy, yes! Exciting, for sure!

With 28,000 Instagram followers, Maddie is a bona fide tween entrepreneur. But she had some help from dad, owner of a business that makes housewares and toys.

“Maddie has a board meeting here every week when she tells us what to do, she does a lot of the product development,” says proud father Howard Greenspan. “The kids today know what’s big and what’s happening.”

Kids can personalize their slime, adding color, texture and charms!

“I think people like how they can make it their own,” says Maddie. “It’s also a stress toy – you can poke it, squish it.”

The ideas don’t stop here. This 7th grader says more gooey fun is on the slimey horizon: “Dreams do come true! If you have an idea go for it!”

