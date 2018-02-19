Hidden home dangers that cause carbon monoxide poisoning

(ABC)– It’s a hidden danger that could be lurking in your home. At least 9 people have already died this year from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

ABC News was in Teaneck, New Jersey going door to door with the local fire department and members of an energy company making sure homes are safe and equipped with the one thing that could save your life if carbon monoxide leaks into your home.

“An operable carbon monoxide detector, that’s the only thing,” said Jordan Zaretsky, Chief Teaneck Fire Department.

Once inside, they make sure homeowners have those detectors and that they’re working properly.

Wanda Galazka has a detector plugged into her wall, but when the fire chief tests it, it doesn’t work!

Carbon monoxide detectors should be tested about once a week and the install dates often written on the back should not be older than 7-10 years.

They looked for a date on Wanda’s and couldn’t find one. Kidde gave her two brand new ones, one for each level of her home.

Down in Cindy Antinori’s basement, Steve from the energy company shows us the source of many CO leaks, appliances that burn fuel like your furnace, boiler or hot water heater. What did they find?

Cracks in the concrete and two holes covered up with warn-out duct tape, which could absolutely be a danger. Steve says if the furnace ever malfunctions it is where carbon monoxide could easily spill out. They seal them up on the spot after the homeowner admits she never gets them inspected.

Finally, they found a home that had no issues to show you some things you can do yourself. He says one way the deadly gas can pump into your home is blocked chimneys.

“Your flew gases, your carbon monoxide are going up out this chimney and then what happens is potentially it’ll go back into the living space and if you don’t have your CO detectors and all, you got a problem here,” said Steve Driver, Technician.

To check for blockages: a simple match test above your hot water heater. A flame that’s pulling towards the flue, the opening in the chimney, is a sign that it’s clear of any blockage. When you blow out the match, the smoke should also suck up into the flue… but..

“If you had it where you put the match near that bell and it blew that out, there is a potential for a blockage in that chimney,” said Steve.

Another test is if you’re able to see it is the color of the flame on your furnace. Blue flames are good. White or yellow flames are a sign of a possible leak.

If your appliances don’t pass either of these tests, call the utility company, or 911.

“We will get here and make sure you know that your family is safe, ” said Steve.