Madison marquee lighting up controversy

By Published: Updated:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Madison Art Cinemas usually attracts attention for the movies listed on the marquee.

But now, the marquee itself is getting a lot of attention. The owner has installed a new LED marquee and some say it doesn’t fit well into the quaint downtown landscape.

When Arnold Gorlick first got the new electronic marquee, it took him a little time to get the hang of using it. During that time, people noticed.

“I thought it was out of step with the feel of this town with our walking street,” said Sara Labowe of Madison.

Gorlick says when he first brought the idea to the town, the Committee on Community Appearance wanted it to look like the old marquee. But in LED, black letters on white background doesn’t work, so the town suggested white letters on a black background.

“We’ll unbeknownst to me at the time but later on that’s what forwarded to Planning an Zoning,” said Gorlick. “It more than tripled the cost of the marquee.”

Related Content: ‘Black Panther’ fans turn out in droves across Connecticut

That’s because to have white he needed to have a full color marquee which also came with full graphics. $30,000 later, he had a high-tech marquee for his Madison Art Cinemas.

“I just wanted to eliminate having to change the sign manually with carrying out a ladder in bad weather in wind, ice snow, and everything,” said Gorlick.

Planning and Zoning told him the graphics and animation like those used to celebrate the town’s Olympians violated his permit.

“I promised them I wouldn’t do any kind of animation but that Olympic thing was a gift I intended only for the afternoon,” said Gorlick. “It generated a great deal of unity and excitement.”

And criticism, so now he’s back to the black background with white letters.

“It’s definitely better than what it was when the flashing lights were there,” said Lynn Lindahl of Madison.

And Gorlick will head be back to the Planning and Zoning Commission seeking a new permit for the new technology.

“It makes it easier and maybe grabs your eye better when you’re walking by and you an actually see what’s playing,” said Heidi Roger. “Whereas the old lettering was a bit dingy looking in my opinion.”

Gorlick is hoping the marquee can be used to do more than advertise movie times. He would like to make it available to the town if it has an announcement to make.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s