New Haven woman saws handgun in two

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven woman, determined to keep her own gun from getting into the wrong hands, sawed her weapon in two.

Former School Teacher Amanda Meyer told News 8 via Skype that she was moved to take action in the wake of the Florida school massacre.

“I had decided to do it before the Parkland shooting happened but I couldn’t bring myself to do it. And it was after that and reading the negativity on social media and realizing that I didn’t want to be part of that club anymore that finally drove me to do it,” she said.

Meyer says she plans to turn in her destroyed handgun to police on Tuesday.

