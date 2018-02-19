Police arrest suspected Southington serial robber

Related Coverage Police arrest Connecticut man in series of armed robberies

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspected serial burglar in Southington is behind bars in connection with four robberies in a span of two weeks.

Police arrested 43-year-old Jeffrey Stoakrski of Waterbury in court last Friday.

He is accused robbing four different gas stations or convenience stores along the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.

All of the thefts took place just days apart throughout December and January.

Stoakrski is facing multiple charges for the alleged crimes.