Rally to be held against proposed rule that allows employers to pocket tips

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Richard Blumenthal and restaurant workers are attempting to bring some attention to a U.S. Department of Labor proposal that would allow employers to pool tips and use them as they see fit.

The goal of the proposal was reported to be so that kitchen help, like dishwashers and others would see some of the money.

Restaurant owners are allowed by state law to pay wait staff less than minimum wage because they are able to receive tips.

Blumenthal is expected to hear from the wait staff at a Middletown restaurant Monday. The Connecticut Restaurant Association is also expected to issue a statement concerning this proposal.