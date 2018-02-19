Skiers hope warm weather holds off

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — When people hear temperatures will be in the high 60s, most are rejoicing. But there’s a whole lot of people on the ski slopes that are hoping mother nature doesn’t end winter early.

Alexa Trimanvilis from Danbury is one of them.

“I just love to ski,” she said. “And when I think of summer coming, I’m like, ‘No, not yet!'”

Not now, not yet if the team at Mount Southington has anything to say about it.

Jay Dougherty is the general manager of Mount Southington. He says this season, they bought brand new pumps and snow-making equipment so they could cover the slopes with a lot more snow. This snow is more rugged stuff than the flakes that fall from the sky.

“Man-made snow is like an ice ball. It is very durable.” Dougherty explained. “You can kind of equate it to putting babies in a jar, versus putting feathers in a jar.”

Dougherty says right now, they have a three foot base at Mount Southington with as much as seven feet deep on the racing course. They were able to stockpile it because of the brutal cold at the beginning of the year.

“It’s southern New England, so we expect to have a couple of 60s and maybe even close to 70 once in a while during the winter,” Dougherty said. “But we will survive it here, for sure.”

And something to keep in mind, if the temperatures drop down into the 20s, they will be back at it again making snow.