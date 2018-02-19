U.S. teams in position to medal in Ice Dancing

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WCMH) — The United States has three teams in contention for a medal in the short program for Ice Dancing in South Korea.

Led by the team of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the U.S. champs are making their Olympic debut and are sitting in third place.

The Shibutani siblings, Maia and Alex, are fourth, but are only behind the Donohues by just .02 of a point.

The team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates are currently in seventh place.

Canada sits in first, followed by France in second, and the two teams are expected to battle it out for the gold medal.

