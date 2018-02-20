1 injured in Bridgeport shooting, suspects still at-large

Related Coverage Bridgeport police seek suspects in Wood Avenue shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a shooting in Bridgeport on Monday as police continue to search for two suspects.

Officials say the shooting took place in the area of Wood Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a cable company worker was struck in the leg and suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Authorities did not say what may have prompted the shooting.

If you have any information on the incident or on the suspects, you are asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-581-5241.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 203-576-TIPS.