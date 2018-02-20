10-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by falling tree

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 10-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being struck by a falling tree on Tuesday afternoon.

Granby police say units responded to McLean Game Refuge around 2:00 p.m. following reports of an injured child.

Officials say the girl was hiking with four other children and two adults when a tree fell onto the trail and struck her.

According to police, the child was transported to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar following the incident.

