4 college students charged following alleged sale of drugs out of dorm room

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four students at Quinnipiac University have been charged following an investigation into the alleged sale of drugs out of a dorm room.

Officials say on Feb. 18, Hamden police responded to the university following a report of a “drug investigation.”

According to police, Quinnipiac University Public Safety received information that a student was selling drugs from his dormitory. School officials then searched 18-year-old Patrick Ownbey’s room. Officers say three other students, 18-year-old Shawn Wheeler, 19-year-old Samuel Giess and 19-year-old Matthew Moore were in the room during the search.

Units say they found Ownbey to be in the possession of 15.5 grams of marijuana, 5 edible “Marijuana Fruity Pebbles Squares,” 87 grams of THC oil and drug paraphernalia, as well as packaging materials. Officers say Wheeler possessed 137.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a scale. Giess was allegedly in possession of one marijuana brownie, while officials say Moore possessed 35.8 grams of marijuana.

Hamden police subsequently arrested Ownbey and Wheeler.

Ownbey has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Sale of a Controlled Substance. He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

Wheeler faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Sale of a Controlled Substance. He was released on a $1,000 bond and is also set to appear in court on March 5.

Giess and Moore were both issued infractions for Possession of Marijuana, less than a half ounce.