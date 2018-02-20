Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school

By Published: Updated:
A police car is parked outside Jackson Township Middle School, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Massillon, Ohio. A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP)

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school.

Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.

The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.

Authorities and school officials haven’t released any other details about the shooting.

Massillon is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

