Commuters get chance to sound off on proposed fare hikes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–People in New Haven got the chance to sound off about a proposed hike in train and bus fares on Tuesday night. If approved, train fares would go up in three phases.

They’d increase 10 percent on July 1, then 5 percent in July 2020, and 5 percent in July 2021.

Fares would go up a quarter starting this July, when times are tight for many riders.

“Everything wants to go up at the same time,” said rider Elizabeth Doran. “The governor should ride the bus sometimes.”

The rail service proposal also includes some reductions in service on the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branch lines.

Six more public hearings will be held around the state. The next one is scheduled for Wednesday night at 5 p.m. at Waterbury City Hall.

