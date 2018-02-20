Connecticut College named among top Fulbright producers

Related Coverage New Haven budget shortfall could mean closing schools

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — One Connecticut school is being recognized for its recent successes in producing Fulbright students.

On Tuesday, Connecticut College announced that it had been named as a top producer of Fulbright students for 2018-2018 according to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Related Content: New Haven budget shortfall could mean closing schools

Four students from Connecticut College won Fulbright awards during that academic year. School officials say a fifth Fulbright was awarded, but that the student had decided on another career opportunity. The school has been recognized eight times in the past nine years for producing Fulbright scholars.

The Fulbright Program is the an educational exchange program managed by the U.S. government. Fulbright students receive transportation to a host country, a living stipend, research allowances and medical insurance.

Click here to learn more.