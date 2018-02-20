Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Located in the southeastern part of Connecticut, in New London county, News 8 took a trip to Waterford to learn about the town during ‘Good Morning Connecticut’ at 9 a.m. In addition to access to the Long Island Sound and the Niantic River, this town borders Uncasville, East Lyme, Niantic and Groton.

Residents of Waterford made some great recommendations on our Facebook post asking to share their favorite hot-spots around town.

A “pizza war” erupted in our comments section where it was a battle for best slice between Supreme Pizza and Crown Pizza while others weighed in with their beautiful photos of Harkness Memorial State Park and Waterford Public Beach.

Striking Tela, a local boutique in town, was also recommended many times by residents who were able to purchase some unique gifts.

