WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A man was struck by a vehicle in West Haven on Tuesday night. It happened at around 6 p.m. in the area of Elm Street and 2nd Avenue.

Police believe the incident was purely accidental. The driver remained on scene to cooperate with West Haven police. The man struck was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

West Haven police did not release any further information.

